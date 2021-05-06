Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

LXRX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXRX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

