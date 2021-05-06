Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $17,332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $6,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

