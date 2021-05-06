KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

