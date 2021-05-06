RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Sells $202,070.82 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $432.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

