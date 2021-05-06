Morgan Stanley Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $315.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

