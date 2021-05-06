Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Grows By 22.6%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 832,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after acquiring an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 586,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after purchasing an additional 868,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

