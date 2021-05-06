Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 592,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

