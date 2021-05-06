Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.45 and a 200 day moving average of $210.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Visa by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 261,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 404,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $85,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

