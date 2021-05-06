Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Digi International in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGII opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. Digi International has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

