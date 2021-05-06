AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 591,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

