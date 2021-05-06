92,964 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,970,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 198,165 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 989,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 966,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after buying an additional 308,951 shares during the period.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

