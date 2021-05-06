AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.10.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,644 shares of company stock worth $2,495,298 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.