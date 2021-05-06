State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

IEX stock opened at $225.69 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day moving average of $199.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

