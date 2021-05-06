Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $163.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.60 and a 1 year high of $164.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,215 shares of company stock worth $3,447,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

