Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 254,912 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

