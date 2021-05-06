State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Hess worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,635 shares of company stock worth $17,580,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

