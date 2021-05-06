State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 43,532 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 163,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

