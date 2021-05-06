Cwm LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $159.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.