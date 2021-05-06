Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

