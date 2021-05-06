Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

