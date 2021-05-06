Cwm LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $496.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.50 and a 200-day moving average of $437.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $271.91 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

