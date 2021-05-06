Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,881,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

