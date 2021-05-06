United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $210.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average of $167.73. The company has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $215.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.