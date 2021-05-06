TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TransAlta by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.