Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Sell

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Switch by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Switch by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

