State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,858 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

