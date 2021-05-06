State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,326 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of SYF opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

