BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSM opened at $8.14 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

