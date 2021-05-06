SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,263 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after buying an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

NYSE FLOW opened at $68.06 on Thursday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

