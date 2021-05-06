Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,980 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4,380.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

