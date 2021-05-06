Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000.

AWAY stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

