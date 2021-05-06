Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

TS opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

