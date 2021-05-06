OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

OMF stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1,029.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

