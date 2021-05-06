Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 469 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of EVBG opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.