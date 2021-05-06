Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 67.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

