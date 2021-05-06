Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,000 Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.29.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

