Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,566,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,750,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,090,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,928,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,270,000.

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

