Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $439,000 Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE:AMC opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

