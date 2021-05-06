Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $374,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

