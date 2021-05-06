Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 30,634 Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Stock

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $303,582.94. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ASAQ stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

