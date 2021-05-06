Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $30.50. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 26,506 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.