OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $58.50

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $55.81. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,527.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $284,820.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,797. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.