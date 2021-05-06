The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $35.03

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.03, but opened at $33.20. The Mosaic shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 57,273 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,325,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 108.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

