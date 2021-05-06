The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $35.03

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.03, but opened at $33.20. The Mosaic shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 57,273 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,325,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 108.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
