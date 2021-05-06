Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $83.01

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.01, but opened at $87.00. Chegg shares last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 29,098 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -430.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,002,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

