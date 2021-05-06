Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 91,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NATR opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.95. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $101.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

