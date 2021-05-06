SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.27. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of SigmaTron International worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

