SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SGMA stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.27. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
