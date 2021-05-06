Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Declines By 14.8%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of VIVE opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.75. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -19 EPS for the current year.

VIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

