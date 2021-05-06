Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Nkarta stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after acquiring an additional 481,337 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $10,014,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $4,127,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

