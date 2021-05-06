Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 9,648 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

