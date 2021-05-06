ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILJ. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $15.56 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

